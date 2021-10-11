Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 24,006 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.45% of Union Pacific worth $641,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

