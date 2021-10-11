Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 333,416 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,416 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.37% of McDonald’s worth $635,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $248.66. 9,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average is $235.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

