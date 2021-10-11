Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 379,017 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,789,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,017 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Comcast worth $498,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 315,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $226,001,000 after buying an additional 317,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,868,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 351,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.