Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,686 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.71% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $351,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 270,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6,473.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 798,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,884. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

