Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 136,945 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NIKE worth $351,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

NKE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,600. The company has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.