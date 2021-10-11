Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of IHS Markit worth $422,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.