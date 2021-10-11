Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,438,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 18.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,805.23. 6,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,559.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

