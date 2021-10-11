Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,470 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $357,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $76.59. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,125. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

