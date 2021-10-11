Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $333.77 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $333,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 877,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 462,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 116,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,028,000 after acquiring an additional 332,710 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

