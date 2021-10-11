Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $352.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,578 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.78% of Aspen Technology worth $352,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17,907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $12.30 on Monday, hitting $153.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,439. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

