Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $424.21 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Adobe worth $424,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $581.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,501. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

