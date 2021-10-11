Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $514.09 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.14% of CDW worth $514,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.78. 3,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

