Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Intuit worth $374,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,980. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $483.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

