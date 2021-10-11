Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $382,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.43. 16,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,525. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

