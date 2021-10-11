Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,247 shares during the period. Pool accounts for approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Pool worth $626,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $449.07. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,898. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.06 and its 200-day moving average is $443.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

