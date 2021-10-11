Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 28,779 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Medtronic worth $496,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.