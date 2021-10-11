Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 409,414 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $395,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $471.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

