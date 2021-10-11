Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 70,646 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Keysight Technologies worth $465,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

