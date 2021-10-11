Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 726,138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 726,138 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of salesforce.com worth $564,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,699,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,636,597,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $344,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,731 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 26.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,645. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock worth $199,062,355. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

