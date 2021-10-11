Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Amphenol worth $385,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,023. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.