Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Amphenol worth $385,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.
Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,023. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
