Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.32% of BlackRock worth $423,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $853.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $896.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $863.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

