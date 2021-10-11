Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 34,589 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.95% of Bio-Techne worth $511,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $117,083,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after buying an additional 160,852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after buying an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 189.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,728,000 after buying an additional 118,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

TECH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,998. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.