Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 61,445 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,445 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.74% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $456,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.43. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,524. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.37 and its 200 day moving average is $374.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

