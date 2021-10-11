Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,835 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.42% of Manhattan Associates worth $494,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.93. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,327. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

