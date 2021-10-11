Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $536.79 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $536.79 million and $10.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,733.48 or 0.99960267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.97 or 0.06108551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 547,995,118 coins and its circulating supply is 547,994,534 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

