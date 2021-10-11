Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $53,579.28 and $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.