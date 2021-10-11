New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 590,999 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.40.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 274.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

