New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report sales of $34.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

