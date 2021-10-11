NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
NRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
LON:NRR opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.80. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).
In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
