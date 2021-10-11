Newscrypto Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $120.12 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

