NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.13

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

