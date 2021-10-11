NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 995,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,703,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

