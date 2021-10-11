Nexo Reaches Market Cap of $965.41 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Nexo has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002986 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $965.41 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00045138 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00204216 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095396 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.
About Nexo
According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling Nexo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
