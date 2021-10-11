NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.96 or 0.01064090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00333074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00309089 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00038162 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

