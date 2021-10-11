NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New GBX 8,800 Price Target at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).
LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,554 ($98.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,985.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,984.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).
In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
