NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during trading hours on Monday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

