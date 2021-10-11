NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$106.21 during trading hours on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

