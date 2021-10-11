NextDAO (NAX) Price Down 0% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $235,134.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,162,962,887 coins and its circulating supply is 2,122,730,778 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

