NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.56 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.