NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.62 Million

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $402.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.60 million and the lowest is $393.69 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

