NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 3% This Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. NFTb has a market cap of $36.40 million and $4.75 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

