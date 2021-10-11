NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $801,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

