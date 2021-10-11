NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.27 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $801,350 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

