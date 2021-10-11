Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys C$39,900.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,597,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,574,207.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.80. 15,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,712. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.04.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

