Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $51.74 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $51.74 million and $1.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,213.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.21 or 0.06137006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.99 or 0.01038194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00093704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.83 or 0.00473367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00336230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00309946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004796 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,049,973,464 coins and its circulating supply is 8,435,723,464 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

