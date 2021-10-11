NIX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $56,783.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

