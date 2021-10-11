NKN (NKN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.18 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $242.95 million and $13.18 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

