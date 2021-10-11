Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $221,500.48 and $484.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00094539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00425284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,465,535 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

