Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:NRDBY remained flat at $$12.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.