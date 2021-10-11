Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce sales of $16.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the highest is $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

